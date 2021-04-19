China Bevacizumab Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on the Chinese Bevacizumab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sales of Bevacizumab in China will continue to grow due to market expansion. After the medical insurance negotiations in 2017, the price of AVASTIN decreased from CNY5176 to CNY1998. In 2020, the price was adjusted to CNY1500 due to the emergence of biosimilar drugs.

According to the analyst's research, the sales of Bevacizumab in the Chinese market keeps increasing since 2016. Although the growth rate has slowed down in the past two years, the CAGR from 2016 to 2020 is still as high as about 32%.

Bevacizumab is the world's first humanized monoclonal antibody for anti-tumor angiogenesis, which can be used to treat colon cancer and other solid tumors. AVASTIN, the original research drug (developed by Roche Pharma), was approved in China in 2010. In addition to Roche Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical and Innovent Biologics are the other two manufacturers in the Chinese market.



Until June 2020, six companies have submitted go-public applications for Bevacizumab. Therefore, as more biosimilar drugs appear in the market, the price of Bevacizumab will probably drop again in the future, which will further open up the market.



