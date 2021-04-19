Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its press release dated April 12, 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), is pleased to announce that it has oversubscribed and upsized its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") due to strong investor demand. The Company now anticipates that the Offering will be completed for gross proceeds of not less than $550,000.00, consisting of not less than 2,910,053 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), scheduled for April 22, 2021. The Units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.



Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman commented: "We are very pleased with the demand we are seeing for the Offering. The feedback we have received to date is showing that our business is resonating with investors. We’re looking forward to closing the offering and proceeding with the planned Phase 2 build out, which will help greatly increase our facility’s capacity.”

As previously stated, certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The Company may pay a commission in cash equal to 6% of the value of select proceeds raised under the Financing, specifically excluding any funds raised from insiders.

The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs, and increase the fulfillment capabilities of cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products from approximately 1 million units annually to approximately 2.5 million units annually.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

