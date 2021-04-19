Mobius Interactive Ltd. announces $2M financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mobius Interactive Ltd., an online esports entertainment and gaming company, today announces a 5 million share private placement at CA$0.40 per share to raise $2 million. A significant portion of the financing will be allocated for marketing campaigns into three of the biggest iGaming markets in the world: India, Brazil and Mexico.



The iGaming industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with increased consumer demand being driven by technology as well as the ongoing lockdowns during the pandemic. The global iGaming market is expected to grow from its current value of $60 billion USD to more than $92 billion by 2023, and the U.S. market is predicted to reach $13 billion by 2025, according to information from Statista and VIXIO.

“Mobius Interactive Ltd. is confident that our commitment to product innovation and customer excellence will serve as a solid foundation for success in existing and new markets,” said Lynn Pearce, CEO of Mobius.

Currently, Mobius is operating in various markets throughout Europe and Scandinavia. Now, fans can place bets on their favorite leagues and teams through the Mobius sportsbook, along with a variety of iGaming casino, live casino and esports options.

Mobius’ experienced team has proven success in these markets and is preparing for a media blitz as well as mobile and social media campaigns combined with over 750 VIP and master affiliates with established sports betting and casino traffic throughout the lucrative targeted regions. In addition, the team is currently in high-level discussions with a licensed land-based casino operating facility in Mexico, pursuing a partnership that will be instrumental in delivering Mobius’s online sportsbook and casino to the Mexican market.

“The iGaming market is perfectly positioned for tremendous growth this year and is already outperforming other markets,” said Seamus Byrne, VP Business Development for Mobius. “The opportunity to get into a market that potentially offers higher returns on your investment is right now, and Mobius offers real growth value in this sector.”

About Mobius Interactive Ltd.

Mobius Interactive Ltd. is an online esports entertainment and gaming company created to energize the spirit of digital fans and gamers with unique brands and product offerings across the interactive gaming community. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and launched in 2020, Mobius Interactive is a multichannel operator of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment with a variety of diverse demographic groups. In partnership with leading esports and iGaming platform Ultra Play, Mobius Interactive fuels a network of high-net-worth gamers around the world. Mobius does this using loyalty and gamification programs aimed at enhancing engagement by leveraging state-of-the-art customer relationship management systems and joint ventures with an established portfolio of VIP and master gaming affiliates.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary Eldridge, President

Phone: (604) 783-1685 or visit www.mobiusinteractive.ltd

