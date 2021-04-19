Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended April 17, 2021

United States Patent and Trademark Office Has Agreed to Publish GGToor Trademark

THOMASVILLE, GA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office has agreed to publish GGToor Trademark, (serial number 90267166), in the Office’s Official Gazette. “I could not be more pleased that the US Patent and Trademark Office after a rather exhausting nine months, has cleared our mark to be published. The security and value this will bring to our Company is absolutely astronomical. What is Nike without their Swoosh? Amazon without their Smile? Now GGToor has their GG. We finally OWN A BRAND. Shareholders and investors should be popping open the Champagne with this news, ” said John V Whitman Jr., Chairman/CEO/President.

Any third-party who has legal grounds to oppose our application has a period of thirty days from the publication date to file a notice of opposition. We do not anticipate any issues with opposition and expect the process to proceed. If no opposition is filed, after about eleven weeks we should receive a Notice of Allowance from the Trademark Office and the Company will file a Statement of Use showing how our mark is being used. The GGToor Trademark covers the following specific goods and services;

IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Downloadable video game software; Downloadable computer software, namely, game engine software for video game development and operation; Virtual reality headsets adapted for use in playing video games; computer hardware, namely, Apparatus for transmitting and reproduction of sound; Downloadable computer game software via a global computer network and wireless devices; Pre-recorded CDs, videotapes, laser disks and DVDs featuring animated cartoons; Pre-recorded CDs, videotapes, laser disks and DVDs featuring gaming

IC 018. US 001 002 003 022 041. G & S: Wallets and pocket wallets; backpacks; sports bags; bum bags and handbags

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, jumpers, socks, bandannas, scarves, head scarves, jackets, footwear, head wear, and t-shirts

IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Gaming headsets adapted for use in playing video games; Game controllers in the nature of keyboards for computer games; Playing cards and card games; Playing card game accessories, namely, playing card cases, playing card holders, mats for use in connection with playing card games, playing card shuffling devices and dice; dice games; Action figure toys; Soft sculpture toys; kits for making toys, namely, toy model kit cars; mini Playing pieces in the nature of miniature action figures and toy model vehicles for use with table top hobby battle games in the nature of battle, war and skirmish games, and fantasy games; Tables for table football

IC 035. US 100 101 102. G & S: Promotional sponsorship of professional video games teams, namely, promoting the goods and services of others by arranging for businesses to affiliate their goods and services with the goods and services of third parties by means of sponsorship relationships; talent agency services for professional video game players

IC 042. US 100 101. G & S: Computer programming of video games; Video game programming development services

Last week not only brought the Company great news concerning the GGToor Trademark, but it also brought the Company so much more.

Management is working as hard as possible to keep up and build value to our platform for our sponsors to promote their brand and take advantage of what GGToor has to offer. Our discord growth this month has been amazing and far exceeded expectations; only three short weeks after hitting the 3,000-member mark toward the end of March, we have already added over 1,000 more new members, surpassing the 4,000-member milestone this weekend!

The Community was extremely excited for this weekend's Pokemon:TCG Online event, which was able to claim the #2 spot in our records for the most registrants signed up for the event - 580 players registered for a chance at the $1,000 prize pool!

Management is excited to see where our total registration numbers end up this month - with 4 of the 8 events planned this month now in the books, April promises to completely shatter our prior records and expectations for the total number of registrations our events will have this month!

Management has mailed contracts which will cement a test event for a third new game in April, Rumble Stars Soccer, as well as to get additional events for some of our most popular games on the books for May; Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links and Apex Legends. We are continuing to discuss the possibilities with several Tournament Organizers, as we explore a wide variety of new game titles to work with in May and beyond. We look forward to offering both regular tournaments for the popular games in our event portfolio and presenting events for at least 2 new game titles every month this year!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, and choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, Diamond Plan, https://ggtoor.com/join.php. If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com we can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, https://twitter.com/ggtoor/, https://www.twitch.tv/ggtoor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming.

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com/

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register log on to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

