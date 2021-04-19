New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039469/?utm_source=GNW

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the preterm birth rate showed a slight increase from 8.2% to 8.7%, 2008 to 2018. In addition, the rate of low birth weight babies was approximately 6.7% in 2018. In 2018, Parents Like Us received a TGA (Therapeutics Good Administration) approval for Sonotech Pro Fetal Doppler. It’s characteristic includes high-resolution Colour TFT LCD which gives a high-quality image of Real-time FHR, Histogram, Fetal Heart Rate Values and Heartbeat Waveform. Hence, with the increasing burden of preterm births and novel technologies being introduced in the market, it is expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Incubators is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



Incubators are devices that provide a controlled environment for premature babies. It helps babies to keep constant body temperature and provides the uterine environment. The factor such as an increase in a number of pre-matured babies and low-weight babies are expected to influence the market growth. India and China are one of the leading countries with the greatest number of preterm birth. As per the data of the World Health Organization, 2018, around 3,519,100 babies born were premature in India while China accounted with around 1,172,300 preterm births. Hence, incubator becomes essential for such infants as it prevents them from infections, allergens, excessive noise and light levels that may pose a threat to the infant’s health. Thus, with the growing number of premature births in Asia-Pacific, incubators demand is expected to boost.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in Asia-Pacific Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market are Atom Medical Corporation, Beckton, Dickinson and Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd and Vyaire Medical.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________