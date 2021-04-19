ICM announces agreement with Lakeview Plymouth Energy to upgrade distillation system

Colwich, Kan., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICM, Inc., has signed an agreement with Lakeview Plymouth Energy, LLC, to upgrade the ethanol producer’s distillation system and convert its high-pressure distillation system to ICM’s proprietary lower-temperature vacuum distillation.

“Reducing column fouling and CIP needs are two important goals we want to achieve,” said Eamonn Byrne, Lakeview Plymouth Energy CEO. “We are looking forward to working with ICM to increase our plant uptime while reducing operating costs.”

With this process optimization, ethanol plants with Delta-T technology and other high-pressure distillation plants have an opportunity to lower the cost of producing each gallon of ethanol, improve performance and increase overall efficiency.

“Designed by ICM, this process optimization delivers many benefits such as decreasing energy usage, decreasing downtime associated with CIP of the beer column and evaporators, decreasing syrup production, improving Hunter and carbon intensity scores, and lowering operating costs,” said Jeff Scharping, ICM Director of Sales.

The project is expected to be completed in 5 months. This installation represents the seventh distillation system upgrade performed by ICM.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kan., with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in bio-refining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Plymouth Energy, LLC

Plymouth Energy, LLC, (PE) was established in 2006 in order to design, build, own and operate an ethanol plant in Plymouth County. Located in Merrill, Iowa, PE is 20 miles northeast of Sioux City in the heart of some of the Corn Belt's most productive corn-producing land. Operating from this location, the plant is well-positioned to serve local markets as well as markets in the South and southwestern United States as well as numerous export markets. PE has a nameplate 55-MGY undenatured ethanol plant and also produces approximately 170,000 tons (at 11%M.) of wet (WDG) and dried distillers grains (DDGS) for sale to livestock and feedlot operations in the local market area . For more information, visit www.plymouth-energy.com.