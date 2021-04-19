Quisitive Achieves Information Security and Business Continuity Certifications for LedgerPay

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payments Solutions Provider, has announced that it has completed Independent Standards Organization (“ISO”) 27001 and 22301 certifications for its cloud-based payment processing and Payments Intelligence™ platform, LedgerPay. These advanced accreditations demonstrate LedgerPay’s deep commitment to ensuring the security and availability of customer information at every level.



ISO 27001 and 22301 each represent the gold standard for organizations seeking to provide safe, scalable, and reliable solutions regarding information security, business continuity, and disaster recovery.

A-LIGN, an independent, accredited auditor and certifying entity, determined that LedgerPay has established both the technical controls, formalized information security policies and procedures, and business continuity and disaster recovery procedures that meet ISO’s strict operational standards. A-LIGN is a certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications.

“We are pleased to meet this critical milestone in our path to full commercialization. These certifications demonstrate that we’re committed to maintaining the top standards of security, making it clear to customers, partners, and financial institutions that they can trust us to manage critical data with them and ensure that our solutions are always performing and available,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

LedgerPay Senior Vice President Scotty Perkins said, “These two certifications ensure that the security of LedgerPay client data has been implemented and properly controlled in our platform. It demonstrates to our customers that we will manage their payments data using industry best practices for information security and that they can take advantage of the benefits of our advanced payment processing and Payments Intelligence™ platform with security, availability, scalability, and resiliency.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from ten employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive. For more information on LedgerPay, visit www.LedgerPay.com

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.