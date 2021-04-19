Pyxis Oncology Hosting Key Opinion Webinar on Antibody-Drug Conjugates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology ("Pyxis" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on antibody-drug conjugates on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1pm Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Jeremy Barton, M.D. and Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., DABT, who will discuss antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and their potential for improving the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Also featured will be a presentation by Pyxis Oncology Chief Executive Officer Lara Sullivan, M.D., and Ronald Herbst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, who will discuss the Company's ADC programs.

Pyxis is currently advancing three ADC candidates: PYX-201, PYX-202, and PYX-203. All three candidates leverage site-specific conjugation technology to improve these drugs' stability and activity and target both novel and established tumor antigens. PYX-201 and PYX-202 candidates also have local immuno-modulatory effects and may act synergistically in a combination treatment setting with immunotherapies.

PYX-201 is a first-in-class non-internalizing ADC that targets a tumor-restricted antigen that is overexpressed in several solid tumor types and designed to selectively kill tumor cells while enhancing a robust anti-cancer immune response. PYX-202 targets a tumor cell surface antigen that is expressed in a range of solid tumors and is designed to reduce toxicity by using a highly stable linker and a well-understood cytotoxic agent. PYX-203 targets an antigen expressed in certain hematologic malignancies and utilizes a highly potent DNA-damaging agent designed to reduce the potential development of drug resistance and disease relapse.

Drs. Barton and Dixit, and the Pyxis management team will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Jeremy Barton, M.D. is a strategic oncology drug development consultant with experience at the chief medical officer level working across a broad range of technologies and both solid and hematological tumors. He has more than two decades of experience in oncology drug development in the U.S. and Europe across all phases from preclinical through commercialization. Career highlights include serving as vice president, head of oncology, biotechnology clinical development at Pfizer and filling the CMO role for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics. He earned his M.A. from University of Oxford and his M.D. from University College Hospital Medical School in London.

Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., DABT is president and chief executive officer of Bionavigen, a virtual biopharmaceutical company specializing in biologics, cell and gene therapy and small molecule drug development. He is an accomplished executive, inventor, and scientist with over 30 years of success with top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune, AstraZeneca. Dr. Dixit is the winner of the prestigious “Long-Standing Contributions to the ADC Field” award at the 2020 World ADC Awards, hosted by ADC Review Journal of Antibody Drug-Conjugates. He earned his Ph.D. in toxicology from the University of Lucknow and graduate work at Case Western Reserve University.

About PYX-201

PYX-201 is a first-in-class non-internalizing ADC that targets a tumor-restricted antigen that is overexpressed in several solid tumor types to selectively kill tumor cells while enhancing a robust anti-cancer immune response.

About PYX-202

PYX-202 targets a tumor cell surface antigen that is expressed in a range of solid tumors. PYX-202 is an ADC designed to reduce toxicity by using a highly stable linker and a well-understood cytotoxic agent.

About PYX-203

PYX-203 is an ADC that targets an antigen expressed in certain hematologic malignancies. PYX-203 utilizes a highly potent DNA-damaging agent designed to reduce the potential for development of drug resistance and disease relapse.

About Pyxis Oncology

Founded by Longwood Fund, Pyxis Oncology is building a differentiated portfolio of biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immunotherapies, to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Pyxis is employing site-specific conjugation technology to develop highly stable ADCs with superior therapeutic indexes. Pyxis is also advancing a diverse portfolio of immunotherapies that target broad immune regulators as well as novel immune checkpoints identified through its immuno-oncology and cold tumor platforms. For additional information, visit www.pyxisoncology.com.

