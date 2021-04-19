On the mandatory share buyout offer

English Latvian

Opinion of the Management Board of the Joint-stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA" on the offer of mandatory share buy-back of the company and its impact on the public interest

On April 13, 2021, the Financial and Capital Market Commission decided to permit Duke I S.à r.l. (hereinafter – the Offeror), the shareholder of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter - the Company), to issue the mandatory share buy-back offer (hereinafter – the Offer) approving the buy-back price of one share 0.54 EUR.

The Management Board of the Company finds the Offer to be compliant with the conditions of the Financial Instruments Market Law.

The Management Board positively evaluates the Offer considering the fact that the Offeror intends to continue the Company's operations and current business. The Offer itself will not have any impact on employment in the Company and will not affect the Company's general business profile or location.

The Management Board of the Company positively assesses the Offeror's intention to carry out financial restructuring of the Company in order to achieve long-term sustainability of the Company's business, which will ensure the Company's ability to develop its business model and provide the Company with necessary investments.

About Duke I S.à r.l.

Duke I S.à r.l. is a Luxembourg subsidiary of Warwick European Opportunities Holding III LP which is an alternative investment fund managed by Warwick Capital Partners LLP (hereinafter - Warwick). Warwick is a London based investment manager which focuses on European special situations.



About VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe, with more than 55 years of experience in fiberglass production. The Company’s core business areas are glass fibre research, glass fibre product development, production and trade. VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS together with its UK subsidiary VALMIERA GLASS UK Ltd. is the only group in the world with a vertically integrated structure and a wide range of glass fibre products for the thermal insulation market with a temperature resistance up to 1250°C.