The Jordre Well to Present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio & STATEN ISLAND, New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”, the "Company"), a hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to announce that CEO Ian James will present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference (the “Conference”) to be held virtually on April 20, 2021.

The Jordre Well Presentation at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference Details:

DATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

TIME: 2:00 PM EST

LOCATION: Track 4

REGISTRATION LINK: https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com/

Powered by SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) and Sequire, this one-day event brings together a select group of US investors and leading industry participants in the cannabis space.

"The Sequire 2021 Cannabis Conference is a perfect place to share our pilot run of Hemp CBD infused Harmony Bay and Café Caribe K-cups and showcase new plant-based functional beverage lines we have in the pipeline," commented Ian James, CEO of The Jordre Well, LLC. "We look to share our plans for the Ready-to-Drink category, which we believe will be another game-changing piece of the puzzle, as we prepare to can, bottle, and box the various great-tasting lines of beverages we make."

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the revenue growth at Steep N Brew and Comfort Foods. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.