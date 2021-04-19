Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 21 April 2021 - Candidacy to the Board

English Icelandic

Deadline for the candidacy to the Board expired on Friday, 16 April 2021. The following candidates submitted their application for the Board of Directors at the AGM, to be held on 21 April, at 4:00 pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, second floor, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, also accessible online through Lumi AGM:

In candidacy for the Board of Directors:

Sigurður Hannesson

Guðmundur Þórðarson

Guðjón Reynisson

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

Kristín Friðgeirsdóttir

In candidacy as alternate members:

Inga Björg Hjaltadóttir

Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson

It is the assessment of the Board that all candidacies are valid in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies. According to the company’s articles of association the Board of Directors shall consist of five members and two alternate members. As no more candidates applied for the Board of Directors or as alternate members, the candidates are self-elected.