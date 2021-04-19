uBreakiFix Expands Franchise Footprint in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Downey at 12140 Lakewood Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Downey is owned by Eva and Eric Sung, who also have 10 other uBreakiFix stores in the area, including locations in Duarte and Montclair.

“What I love most about uBreakiFix is its customer-friendly business model,” said Sung. “Broken devices are more than just an inconvenience when so much of our customers’ work, education and daily lives revolve around technology. We have an experienced team of professionals who are well-versed in customer service which allows us to provide a positive repair experience.”

uBreakiFix offers repairs on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Conveniently located in the Downey Landing shopping center, uBreakiFix is near the heart of Downey and a collection of popular retail stores and restaurants.

“We’re excited for this store opening because there are no other uBreakiFix stores in the area, from our Duarte location down to Seal Beach”, said Sung. “Our hope is to expand this network to make device repair as convenient as possible for all customers in the Greater Los Angeles area.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Downey and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/downey. uBreakiFix Downey is located at:

uBreakiFix

12140 Lakewood Blvd, Downey, CA 90242

(562) 401-0800

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

(404 -717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

