Global Vehicle Control Units Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Control Units Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.6% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $890.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR

- The Vehicle Control Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$890.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Aim Technologies

Anandalal Electric

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Continental AG

Ecotrons LLC

Embitel

Hirain Technologies Co., Ltd.

Iet Spa

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pi Innovo







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for eMotorcycle by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for eMotorcycle by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for eMotorcycle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for eScooter / Moped

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for eScooter / Moped by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for eScooter / Moped by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -

eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and

eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -

eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and

eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle

and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle

Control Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle

Control Units by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle

Control Units by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Units by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Units by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Units by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Australia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units

by Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units

by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________