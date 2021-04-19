SRI Ventures’ Latent AI Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Menlo Park, California, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights has named SRI Ventures’ spin-off Latent AI to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“We are thrilled to be placed on this year's CB Insights AI 100 List,” said Jags Kandasamy, CEO of Latent AI. “We are dedicated to simplifying and accelerating AI development on the enterprise edge continuum with our Adaptive AI technology. By providing a secure and cost-effective AI development platform, users can train, quantize, adapt and deploy edge AI neural networks faster and more efficiently.”

“This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including sixteen $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year’s class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Latent AI’s technology simplifies and accelerates AI development securely and cost-effectively anywhere on the enterprise edge continuum with Adaptive AI technology. Adaptive AI is a new paradigm that offers the performance benefits of model compression and runtime optimization while leveraging the flexibility of general processors and hardware accelerators. Latent AI provides AI developers with adaptive, on-prem software tools that compile, compress and deploy AI models for any hardware target, framework or OS. Their Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP™) enables Adaptive AI across the edge continuum, with an end-to-end workflow to manage the lifecycle of edge AI models.

“SRI International is proud to have our venture spinout acknowledged by CB Insights,” states Manish Kothari, President of SRI International. "Being placed on the AI 100 list is a testament to the impactful technologies we continue to research at SRI. It confirms the impact that Latent AI has already made and will continue to make as it translates that groundbreaking research into technology can fundamentally change the AI deployment landscape.”

Latent AI is a venture spinout of SRI Ventures, a corporate venture arm of SRI International, a research institute with a dedication to creating world-changing solutions that make people safer, healthier and more productive. SRI Ventures is an early-stage investor that focuses on breakthrough – or deep – technologies. Check out their website to learn more: https://www.sri.com/ventures/

Latent AI is an early stage venture spinout of SRI Ventures well-funded by industry-leading investors with support from Fortune 500 clients. Latent AI’s LEIP™ platform enables Adaptive AI at the edge by optimizing for compute, energy and memory without requiring changes to existing AI/ML infrastructure and frameworks.

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

