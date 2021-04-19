Arianne Graham Joins Centering Healthcare Institute’s Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) today announced the appointment of Arianne Graham, Innovation Director at Healthworx, the investment and innovation arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to its Board of Directors. An accomplished leader in the business of healthcare, Arianne has close to 20 years of experience in social entrepreneurship, strategy and healthcare innovation within both, the profit and non-profit sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Arianne. Her passion for healthcare, dedication to health equity work and experience with community-focused initiatives, make her a valuable addition to the Board,” said Angie Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer at CHI. “As we deliver on our mission to transform care and improve outcomes for all families, her perspective will strengthen CHI’s capacity to implement our growth strategy -- expanding access to Centering care, in resource limited communities where it can have the greatest impact.”

Arianne’s breadth of experience spans several leadership roles in healthtech startups, health education, product and program development with organizations such as March of Dimes, Peer Health Exchange, patientslikeme, Quartet Health and Kyruus. She also brings a powerful start-up and growth strategy perspective, having co-founded nonprofit Not One More Life and Samara Collective, a worker-owned consultancy that specializes in empowering organizations and movements such as labor unions and progressive community coalitions through digital organizing, web development, press and training.

Arianne has always been inspired by the power of community-based models to drive change and make a difference in the communities they serve. “Healthcare can be a very lonely, isolating and solitary activity,” says Graham. “The potential of the Centering model to deliver high-quality care, education and engagement by bringing people together in pursuit of better health outcomes, is immense. It offers the opportunity for people to leverage the power of the collective, as we humans rise or fall together.”

With more emphasis than ever before on health equity, CHI has demonstrated its deep expertise, history and track record in the maternal and child health space to improve care delivery and outcomes for the most vulnerable amongst us, she added. “CHI’s commitment to transforming healthcare by empowering others in the journey toward personal and community health is simply electrifying and the opportunity to join the Board is one I could not possibly pass up.”

About Centering Healthcare Institute:

CHI is a national non-profit organization with a mission to improve health, transform care and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model which combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care serves many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations. Currently Centering is offered across 560 healthcare practice sites in the country. Visit www.centeringhealthcare.org for more information.