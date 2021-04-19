On Technology Partners’ CMMC Registered Professional to Help Manufacturers Protect Themselves from Hackers

Cleveland, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Last year, a major cyber attack executed by Russian hackers targeted the United States government, including the Department of Defense. These aggressive and dangerous attacks have prompted the US Department of Defense to increase the cybersecurity requirements for manufacturers in the Defense Industrial Base network. This new certification—the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC—will be required for all services provided to the Department of Defense. CMMC is being rolled out over the next five years, with an increasing number of defense contracts requiring different levels of maturity depending on the services rendered to the Department.

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

To assist companies and manufacturers in preparing for these new cybersecurity standards, Ken Fanger of On Technology Partners has completed his CMMC Registered Professional training. With this new experience, Mr. Fanger can help companies understand and navigate these new standards for compliance.

While many of the compliance requirements are similar to previous standards, CMMC presents a new set of uniquely different challenges. One of the biggest changes is the requirement for “maturity,” or proof of adoption, said Mr. Fanger. Previously, compliance could be awarded with a Plan of Action and Milestones and a promise to implement the remaining standards. Under CMMC, a promise will not cut it. Now, compliance is contingent on a proven track record of implementation. He also shared that self-certifying compliance will no longer be acceptable, and that an independent CMMC auditor will be needed to confirm your compliance every three years.

These new changes under CMMC will have a drastic effect on the way the federal government contracts with companies. Manufacturers will need to take these new compliance standards seriously moving forward. Fortunately, CMMC Registered Professional Ken Fanger and On Technology Partners can help companies reach CMMC compliance.

About On Technology Partners

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, On Technology Partners is a woman-owned technology risk and cybersecurity company helping manufacturers protect, strengthen, and grow their businesses. For more information on how OTP can help you reach CMMC compliance, visit ontechnologypartners.com.

