Crate.io Receives 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution. “It is my honor to congratulate Crate.io for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry.”

CrateDB is a distributed SQL database built on top of a NoSQL foundation. It combines the familiarity of SQL with the scalability and data flexibility of NoSQL. This has made the database a popular choice for machine data and industrial IoT use cases, because CrateDB makes it easy to cost-efficiently handle the velocity, volume, and diversity of machine and log data.

Crate.io recently announced that CrateDB is now available as a fully open source database with its version 4.5 release. The company’s enterprise customers often prefer to run CrateDB as an expertly managed service. CrateDB Cloud is built for these enterprise use cases; it delivers CrateDB as fully secured and scaled database-as-a-service that is managed, monitored, operated, and continually optimized by the engineers that built CrateDB.

“We are honored that CrateDB has been named a 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year,” said Eva Schönleitner, Crate.io. “We believe there is no database more powerful or more tuned for the data scalability, flexibility, and availability requirements that industrial enterprises demand as they pursue IIoT-powered digital transformation. Particularly easy to spin up as an open source database available for download, we invite organizations to see firsthand how CrateDB can ingest millions of data points per second and query terabytes of data in real time, and to understand how their IIoT transformation can succeed with Crate.io.”

About Crate.io



Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, a highly scalable distributed open source database solution that combines the performance of NoSQL with the power and simplicity of standard SQL. Designed specifically to support machine data applications and IIoT, CrateDB is optimized for time series and industrial data and runs in the cloud on Azure and Amazon as well as on the edge and on-premise. Crate.io was founded in June 2013 and operates from its locations in the United States, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as remotely worldwide.

