Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 7,623.6 Million By 2027 Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 7,623.6 Mn by 2027.



In 2019, North America held the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America are significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific nucleic acid isolation and purification market are an increase in the number of genomic projects and increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region.

Market Drivers

One of the major factors driving the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is the increasing demand for nucleic acid tests required for pipeline studies of genetic engineering and molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, rising advances in clinical diagnostic techniques increased public-private funding for life science research, and increased automation globally are factors that have a positive impact on the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Segmental Outlook

The global nucleic acid and purification market is segmented based on product, type, method, application, and end-user. By product, the market is segmented as kits, reagents, and instruments.

By type, the market is segmented as plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types.

By method, the market is segmented as column-based isolation and purification, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification, reagent-based isolation and purification, and other isolation and purification methods.

By application, the market is segmented as diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications.

By end-user, the market is segmented as Hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end-users.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market involve QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Other prominent players involve The Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, New England Biolabs, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and among others

Some of the key observations regarding nucleic acid isolation and purification market include:

In April 2020, QIAGEN announced a collaboration with Gilson to provide researchers the ability to limit operator-dependent variation in their manual nucleic acid extraction results and improve the traceability of their workflows. The agreement brings together two influential leaders in the life science industries: Gilson, a global manufacturer of sample preparation technology, and QIAGEN, a leading global provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies. This collaboration will integrate Gilson’s TRACKMAN® Connected digital bench tools and QIAGEN’s manual nucleic acid extraction kits to create consistency between collaborators, increase confidence in their execution of extraction protocols, and improve traceability at the bench.





In April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launching of a new product, namely "Kingfisher Apex Purification System" a high-throughput sample purification instrument designed for scientists who need to automate the extraction of DNA, RNA, proteins, and cells from an array of sample types. The instrument is easy to use, saves time, and enables consistent results even as laboratory needs evolve.





In July 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG announced a collaboration with PureTech Health plc. The collaboration advance PureTech’s milk-derived exosome platform technology for the oral administration of Roche’s antisense oligonucleotide platform. Under the terms of the agreement, PureTech Health will receive up to $36 million, including upfront payments, research support, and early preclinical milestones. PureTech Health will be eligible to potentially receive development milestone payments of over $1 billion and additional sales milestones and royalties for an undisclosed number of products.



