Satori Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , a DataSecOps company revolutionizing data access, security and privacy for the modern data infrastructure, announced today that it has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work democratizing and protecting sensitive data in the cloud using a SaaS-based transparent setup. On Wednesday, May 19, Satori, will present its technology to a panel of renowned cybersecurity industry judges and a live virtual audience at RSA Conference 2021.



Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the boldest young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success, as the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 50 acquisitions and $8.2 billion in funding since the start of the contest. Satori will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“We are happy to welcome the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists to our virtual stage and we look forward to hearing about their innovative ideas that are sure to combat tomorrow’s cybersecurity threats,” said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. “For the last 16 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make significant impacts on the world of cybersecurity. We are confident that this year’s finalists will continue the trend with their thought-provoking approaches and will make a lasting impact on the industry.”

Satori allows monitoring and governing of data usage and data access in the cloud. Many organizations are challenged with barriers to identifying sensitive data, monitoring data usage, and enforcing security, privacy and compliance policies. Satori’s platform addresses these challenges through an integrated, automated and scalable solution. Satori can enforce regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, meet compliance requirements for data access auditing and control such as SOC2 and HIPAA, and provide full visibility and control of sensitive data usage across all enterprise data stores.

“We realized 2 years ago that current ways of managing data access and security will not stand the test of time with more companies modernizing their data infrastructure and moving to the cloud,” said Eldad Chai, Founder and CEO of Satori. “We built the first DataSecOps platform, creating a universal, SaaS-based data access and security platform.”

“What I love about Satori is the way it helps teams work together, not only security and data but throughout the organization, it helps automate data access and prevent ad-hoc work and eliminates the need to manually review and implement every single data access request,” said Andy Roth, Chief Privacy Officer at Intuit.

“Satori’s service is a real game changer for DataSecOps, providing both control and visibility over data compliance and security issues across multiple data stores,” said Arun K. Buduri, Vice President of Engineering, IT and CISO at Innovaccer. “We were able to deploy Satori quickly because it does not require making any changes in existing data flows.”

The contest kicks off on May 19 at 9:20 AM PT and winners will be announced at 10:45 AM PT that same day. Hugh Thompson , Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor , VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Niloo Howe , Principal and Founder, Razi Ventures; Paul Kocher , Security Researcher and Entrepreneur; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young , Executive Vice President, Microsoft.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2021, taking place as a virtual experience, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa .

Satori has also been named as a SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist and a winner in over 10 categories for the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company.

About Satori

Satori is a DataSecOps company that is revolutionizing data access, security and privacy for the modern data infrastructure. Satori’s Universal Data Access Service enables companies to embrace DataSecOps and streamline access to data while automating entitlements, classification and security.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com . Where the world talks security.

To learn more about Satori, visit https://satoricyber.com/ .