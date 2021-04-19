URAC Announces New Partnership with the Case Management Society of America to Improve Health Care Outcomes

Washington, DC, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization, has launched a new partnership with the Case Management Association of America (CMSA), a membership organization that facilitates the growth and development of professional case manager across the full health care continuum. The partnership works to connect CMSA’s members with URAC’s accreditation offerings, leading to better safety, security and outcomes for patients.

The new partnership provides CMSA members with special discounted pricing for URAC Accreditations, including Case Management.

“URAC’s partnership with CMSA highlights the importance of case management’s role in patient care,” said Jeffrey Carr, URAC’s Vice President, Business Development. “We share with CMSA the belief that case management provides a meaningful connection between patients who are going through treatment for disease or recovering from injury and appropriate, effective care, to benefit both the patients and their families. Like CMSA, we strive for improved health outcomes through evidence-based care.”

As further example of the vibrant and meaningful partnership between the two organizations, URAC and CMSA will be holding a webinar on Wednesday May 12 at noon Eastern, where thought leaders from both organizations will discuss what case management success looks like, how case managers continue to play a role in patient care, and how accreditations and certifications play a role in ensuring professionalism and high quality.

About CMSA

The Case Management Society of America is an international, non-profit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management through educational forums, networking opportunities and legislative involvement. Unique in its composition as an international organization with almost 75 affiliated and prospective chapters in a tiered democratic structure, CMSA’s success and strength is its structure as a member-driven society. Learn more at https://cmsa.org/

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. You can find them at www.urac.org

