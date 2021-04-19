Publication of documents – Monday 19 April 2021 – 5:45 p.m.

Availability of the English version of the

2020 Universal Registration Document

Argan announces the publication today of the English translation of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel 2020) filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 25 February 2021, under number D.21-0078.

The French and English versions of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are available on the website of the Company (www.argan.fr), section « Espace Investisseurs / Infos réglementées / Communication AMF », and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are also available free of charge from the registered office of Argan at 21, rue Beffroy - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance, statutory auditors’ reports and information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 31 December 2020, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3 million sq. meters, comprising 87 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €152 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007. www.argan.fr







