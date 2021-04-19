Sheesha Finance Partners with TeraBlock to Bring Machine Learning-Driven Trade Automation to Cryptocurrency Portfolios

UAE, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first comprehensive DeFi solution for investors to easily access a variety of projects while solving issues surrounding locked crypto assets, today announced their partnership with TeraBlock (https://terablock.ai), a trade automation exchange for cryptocurrencies that personalizes each user’s experience through machine learning. The partnership will leverage Sheesha’s unique DeFi staking model and TeraBlock’s machine learning technology to simplify the way people enter the crypto ecosystem as well as increasing and promoting the use of DeFi services instead of traditional finance.

With the global cryptocurrency market cap over $2 trillion, more and more investors are taking notice and investing their funds into the space. However, these new investors quickly learn that the crypto industry comes with the risk of high market volatility. In addition, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) can often be too complex for a casual investor to understand. Sheesha Finance and TeraBlock aim to overcome these barriers by providing new investors resources and guidance on investing and managing their cryptocurrency portfolios.

“We are very excited about the partnership with TeraBlock and want to help regular traders as well as those interested in exploring and entering the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, Founder at Sheesha Finance. “TeraBlock has strong foundations as a leading technology company specializing in using machine learning for trade automation and their innovation combined with our DeFi mutual fund will completely change how people manage their cryptocurrency portfolios.”

“Cryptocurrencies finally have the right attention from the mainstream media and the leaders of financial markets,” said Shivam Tandon, founder and CEO at TeraBlock. “There will be millions of people looking to enter the crypto ecosystem in the near future. TeraBlock’s partnership with Sheesha will create opportunities for new investors entering the market by providing resources that will help them explore decentralized finance without difficulty, and through the process they will learn how to safely manage their investment portfolios.”

Sheesha Finance is dedicated to bringing full transparency and integrity to DeFi. Sheesha ensures its ecosystem participants can fully benefit by maximizing their exposure to various DeFi projects and rewards. Sheesha Finance is the first DeFi mutual fund that rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects.

Earlier this month, Sheesha Finance successfully raised over $9.44 million in two weeks through an innovative token distribution mechanism, known as a Liquidity Generation Event (LGE). The founding team bootstrapped Sheesha Finance, and will eventually hand over the control of the ecosystem to its native token holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is a one-stop-shop for DeFi projects, similar to a DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha aims to solve locked cryptocurrency inaccessibility issues in DeFi by creating easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize participant rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. After launch, Sheesha Finance plans to maintain market transparency and integrity by giving control to the native token holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

About TeraBlock

TeraBlock (https://terablock.ai) is a trade automation exchange for cryptocurrency portfolio management that personalizes each user’s experience through machine learning. Their goal is to provide resources for new users to make hard decisions easily when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies. At TeraBlock, investors will be able to purchase cryptocurrency with any card from a bank and manage their assets with trade automation. TeraBlock is essentially an exchange in its simplest form, providing investors the resources they need to trade and invest without hesitation.