Ebix Expects to Report 2020 Results and Hold an Investor Call the Week of April 26, 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today provides an update on projected timing for announcement of its 2020 financial results and filing of its 10-K. The Company expects to announce its earnings the week of April 26, 2021. An announcement will be made prior to the release of 2020 financials with details for an investor call to review the results. Ebix also expects to file its fiscal 2020 Form 10-K with the SEC the week of April 26th.



About Ebix

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets (pre-COVID-19) in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, software solutions for lending and wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 20 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19). EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $5 billion gross annual remittance business (pre-COVID-19) and is the clear market leader. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with more than 200,000 agents, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients, combined processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year (pre-COVID-19). EbixCash’s Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com .

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements that are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the intent, belief or expectations, including, without limitation, statements that are accompanied by words such as “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “may” or other similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Readers of this press release should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many risks and uncertainties could affect actual results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as well as: the potential impacts of RSM’s resignation; the ability to, as well as the ability to timely, engage a new independent registered public accounting firm; the risk of litigation or regulatory action arising from these matters, from the failure to timely file the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) or from the resignation of the RSM; the timing of the review by, and the conclusions of, the Company’s new independent auditor regarding these matters and its impact on the financial statements; possible default by the Company under its credit facility; the ability of the Company to remediate any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer as a result of these matters or the resignation of RSM; the impact of these matters and the resignation of RSM on the value of the Company’s stock; and the risk that the filing of the Annual Report will take longer than anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date of this report. Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or +1 678 281 2027



David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global + 1 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com