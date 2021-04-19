Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 16, 2021

Daix (France), April 19, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on April 16, 2021.
The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, at the Company's registered office, 50, rue de Dijon - 21121 Daix, France, virtually, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, in accordance with the derogatory measures relating to the adaptation of the rules of meeting and deliberation of shareholders' meetings taken by the French authorities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 24th resolution which would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.
Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2020 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 141 and seq.).
Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:
- Total number of shares composing the share capital: 38 630 261
- Total number of shares with voting rights: 38 585 566
|
|Ordinary part
|Extraordinary part
|Shareholders
|Shares
|Votes
|Shareholders
|Shares
|Votes
|Shareholders present
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Proxy to third parties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Proxy to the Chairman
|221
|2 652 173
|2 673 283
|221
|2 652 173
|2 673 283
|Mail votes
|113
|27 197 719
|38 630 397
|113
|27 197 719
|38 630 397
|TOTAL
|334
|29 849 892
|41 303 680
|334
|29 849 892
|41 303 680
|Quorum
|77.36%
|77.36%
|Resolutions
|State of adoption
|Number of represented shares
|Proportion of represented share capital
(%)
|Total number of votes cast
|For
|Against
|Abstention
|Number of votes
|in % of votes cast
|Number of votes
|in % of votes cast
|Number of votes
|in % of the total voting rights
|Resolution 1 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 303 315
|41 303 183
|>99.99%
|132
|0.00%
|365
|0.00%
|Resolution 2 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 303 358
|41 303 183
|>99.99%
|175
|0.00%
|322
|0.00%
|Resolution 3 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 303 352
|41 303 190
|>99.99%
|162
|0.00%
|328
|0.00%
|Resolution 4 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 303 175
|41 303 043
|>99.99%
|132
|0.00%
|505
|0.00%
|Resolution 5 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 300 747
|39 439 449
|95.49%
|1 861 298
|4.51%
|2 933
|0.01%
|Resolution 6 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 300 730
|39 439 383
|95.49%
|1 861 347
|4.51%
|2 950
|0.01%
|Resolution 7 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 300 788
|41 103 691
|99.52%
|197 097
|0.48%
|2 892
|0.01%
|Resolution 8 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 301 840
|40 440 278
|97.91%
|861 562
|2.09%
|1 840
|0.00%
|Resolution 9 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 301 840
|40 440 324
|97.91%
|861 516
|2.09%
|1 840
|0.00%
|Resolution 10 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 301 990
|41 292 738
|99.98%
|9 252
|0.02%
|1 690
|0.00%
|Resolution 11 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 851
|41 302 429
|>99.99%
|422
|0.00%
|829
|0.00%
|Resolution 12 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 820
|41 302 530
|>99.99%
|290
|0.00%
|860
|0.00%
|Resolution 13 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 783
|41 302 543
|>99.99%
|240
|0.00%
|897
|0.00%
|Resolution 14 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 303 308
|39 435 344
|95.48%
|1 867 964
|4.52%
|372
|0.00%
|Resolution 15 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 548
|41 105 591
|99.52%
|196 957
|0.48%
|1 132
|0.00%
|Resolution 16 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 502
|39 440 822
|95.49%
|1 861 680
|4.51%
|1 178
|0.00%
|Resolution 17 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 552
|39 437 788
|95.49%
|1 864 764
|4.51%
|1 128
|0.00%
|Resolution 18 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 249 716
|39 384 922
|95.48%
|1 864 794
|4.52%
|53 964
|0.11%
|Resolution 19 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 249 666
|39 385 456
|95.48%
|1 864 210
|4.52%
|54 014
|0.11%
|Resolution 20 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 249 686
|39 485 599
|95.72%
|1 764 087
|4.28%
|53 994
|0.11%
|Resolution 21 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 249 644
|39 386 420
|95.48%
|1 863 224
|4.52%
|54 036
|0.11%
|Resolution 22 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 480
|39 440 265
|95.49%
|1 862 215
|4.51%
|1 200
|0.00%
|Resolution 23 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 584
|39 432 702
|95.47%
|1 869 882
|4.53%
|1 096
|0.00%
|Resolution 24 - EGM
|Rejected
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 298 555
|14 132 290
|34.22%
|27 166 265
|65.78%
|5 125
|0.01%
|Resolution 25 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 298 575
|41 297 126
|>99.99%
|1 449
|0.00%
|5 105
|0.01%
|Resolution 26 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 297 529
|39 436 321
|95.49%
|1 861 208
|4.51%
|6 151
|0.01%
|Resolution 27 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 301 251
|39 439 037
|95.49%
|1 862 214
|4.51%
|2 429
|0.00%
|Resolution 28 - EGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 298 590
|39 435 399
|95.49%
|1 863 191
|4.51%
|5 090
|0.01%
|Resolution 29 - OGM
|Adopted
|29 849 892
|77.27%
|41 302 445
|41 301 162
|>99.99%
|1 283
|0.00%
|1 235
|0.00%
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.
Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.
Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.
Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019 and received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for odiparcil in October 2020.
In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com
