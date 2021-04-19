Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 16, 2021

English French





Daix (France), April 19, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on April 16, 2021.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, at the Company's registered office, 50, rue de Dijon - 21121 Daix, France, virtually, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, in accordance with the derogatory measures relating to the adaptation of the rules of meeting and deliberation of shareholders' meetings taken by the French authorities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 24th resolution which would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2020 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 141 and seq.).

Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:

Total number of shares composing the share capital: 38 630 261

Total number of shares with voting rights: 38 585 566













Ordinary part Extraordinary part Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders present 0 0 0 0 0 0 Proxy to third parties 0 0 0 0 0 0 Proxy to the Chairman 221 2 652 173 2 673 283 221 2 652 173 2 673 283 Mail votes 113 27 197 719 38 630 397 113 27 197 719 38 630 397 TOTAL 334 29 849 892 41 303 680 334 29 849 892 41 303 680 Quorum 77.36% 77.36%





Resolutions State of adoption Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital

(%) Total number of votes cast



For Against Abstention Number of votes in % of votes cast Number of votes in % of votes cast Number of votes in % of the total voting rights Resolution 1 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 303 315 41 303 183 >99.99% 132 0.00% 365 0.00% Resolution 2 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 303 358 41 303 183 >99.99% 175 0.00% 322 0.00% Resolution 3 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 303 352 41 303 190 >99.99% 162 0.00% 328 0.00% Resolution 4 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 303 175 41 303 043 >99.99% 132 0.00% 505 0.00% Resolution 5 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 300 747 39 439 449 95.49% 1 861 298 4.51% 2 933 0.01% Resolution 6 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 300 730 39 439 383 95.49% 1 861 347 4.51% 2 950 0.01% Resolution 7 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 300 788 41 103 691 99.52% 197 097 0.48% 2 892 0.01% Resolution 8 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 301 840 40 440 278 97.91% 861 562 2.09% 1 840 0.00% Resolution 9 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 301 840 40 440 324 97.91% 861 516 2.09% 1 840 0.00% Resolution 10 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 301 990 41 292 738 99.98% 9 252 0.02% 1 690 0.00% Resolution 11 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 851 41 302 429 >99.99% 422 0.00% 829 0.00% Resolution 12 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 820 41 302 530 >99.99% 290 0.00% 860 0.00% Resolution 13 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 783 41 302 543 >99.99% 240 0.00% 897 0.00% Resolution 14 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 303 308 39 435 344 95.48% 1 867 964 4.52% 372 0.00% Resolution 15 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 548 41 105 591 99.52% 196 957 0.48% 1 132 0.00% Resolution 16 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 502 39 440 822 95.49% 1 861 680 4.51% 1 178 0.00% Resolution 17 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 552 39 437 788 95.49% 1 864 764 4.51% 1 128 0.00% Resolution 18 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 249 716 39 384 922 95.48% 1 864 794 4.52% 53 964 0.11% Resolution 19 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 249 666 39 385 456 95.48% 1 864 210 4.52% 54 014 0.11% Resolution 20 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 249 686 39 485 599 95.72% 1 764 087 4.28% 53 994 0.11% Resolution 21 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 249 644 39 386 420 95.48% 1 863 224 4.52% 54 036 0.11% Resolution 22 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 480 39 440 265 95.49% 1 862 215 4.51% 1 200 0.00% Resolution 23 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 584 39 432 702 95.47% 1 869 882 4.53% 1 096 0.00% Resolution 24 - EGM Rejected 29 849 892 77.27% 41 298 555 14 132 290 34.22% 27 166 265 65.78% 5 125 0.01% Resolution 25 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 298 575 41 297 126 >99.99% 1 449 0.00% 5 105 0.01% Resolution 26 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 297 529 39 436 321 95.49% 1 861 208 4.51% 6 151 0.01% Resolution 27 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 301 251 39 439 037 95.49% 1 862 214 4.51% 2 429 0.00% Resolution 28 - EGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 298 590 39 435 399 95.49% 1 863 191 4.51% 5 090 0.01% Resolution 29 - OGM Adopted 29 849 892 77.27% 41 302 445 41 301 162 >99.99% 1 283 0.00% 1 235 0.00%





