Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 16, 2021

Daix (France), April 19, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need,  today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on April 16, 2021. 

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, at the Company's registered office, 50, rue de Dijon - 21121 Daix, France, virtually, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, in accordance with the derogatory measures relating to the adaptation of the rules of meeting and deliberation of shareholders' meetings taken by the French authorities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 24th resolution which would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2020 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 141 and seq.).

Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:

  • Total number of shares composing the share capital: 38 630 261
  • Total number of shares with voting rights: 38 585 566

 

 

                             		Ordinary partExtraordinary part
ShareholdersSharesVotesShareholdersSharesVotes
 Shareholders present000000
 Proxy to third parties000000
 Proxy to the Chairman2212 652 1732 673 2832212 652 1732 673 283
 Mail votes11327 197 71938 630 39711327 197 71938 630 397
 TOTAL33429 849 89241 303 68033429 849 89241 303 680
 Quorum77.36%77.36%
        


ResolutionsState of adoptionNumber of represented sharesProportion of represented share capital
(%)		Total number of votes cast

 		ForAgainstAbstention
 Number of votes in % of votes castNumber of votesin % of votes castNumber of votesin % of the total voting rights
Resolution 1 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 303 31541 303 183>99.99%1320.00%3650.00%
Resolution 2 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 303 35841 303 183>99.99%1750.00%3220.00%
Resolution 3 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 303 35241 303 190>99.99%1620.00%3280.00%
Resolution 4 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 303 17541 303 043>99.99%1320.00%5050.00%
Resolution 5 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 300 74739 439 44995.49%1 861 2984.51%2 9330.01%
Resolution 6 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 300 73039 439 38395.49%1 861 3474.51%2 9500.01%
Resolution 7 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 300 78841 103 69199.52%197 0970.48%2 8920.01%
Resolution 8 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 301 84040 440 27897.91%861 5622.09%1 8400.00%
Resolution 9 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 301 84040 440 32497.91%861 5162.09%1 8400.00%
Resolution 10 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 301 99041 292 73899.98%9 2520.02%1 6900.00%
Resolution 11 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 85141 302 429>99.99%4220.00%8290.00%
Resolution 12 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 82041 302 530>99.99%2900.00%8600.00%
Resolution 13 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 78341 302 543>99.99%2400.00%8970.00%
Resolution 14 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 303 30839 435 34495.48%1 867 9644.52%3720.00%
Resolution 15 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 54841 105 59199.52%196 9570.48%1 1320.00%
Resolution 16 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 50239 440 82295.49%1 861 6804.51%1 1780.00%
Resolution 17 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 55239 437 78895.49%1 864 7644.51%1 1280.00%
Resolution 18 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 249 71639 384 92295.48%1 864 7944.52%53 9640.11%
Resolution 19 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 249 66639 385 45695.48%1 864 2104.52%54 0140.11%
Resolution 20 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 249 68639 485 59995.72%1 764 0874.28%53 9940.11%
Resolution 21 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 249 64439 386 42095.48%1 863 2244.52%54 0360.11%
Resolution 22 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 48039 440 26595.49%1 862 2154.51%1 2000.00%
Resolution 23 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 58439 432 70295.47%1 869 8824.53%1 0960.00%
Resolution 24 - EGMRejected29 849 89277.27%41 298 55514 132 29034.22%27 166 26565.78%5 1250.01%
Resolution 25 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 298 57541 297 126>99.99%1 4490.00%5 1050.01%
Resolution 26 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 297 52939 436 32195.49%1 861 2084.51%6 1510.01%
Resolution 27 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 301 25139 439 03795.49%1 862 2144.51%2 4290.00%
Resolution 28 - EGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 298 59039 435 39995.49%1 863 1914.51%5 0900.01%
Resolution 29 - OGMAdopted29 849 89277.27%41 302 44541 301 162>99.99%1 2830.00%1 2350.00%


