GoodData Launches Cloud-Native Platform as First Step in New Data as a Service Category

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData, a leading global analytics company, today launched their new cloud-native analytics platform offering, GoodData.CloudNative (GoodData.CN). The platform represents step one in the definition and implementation of the new Data as a Service (DaaS) category and ecosystem.



The analytics industry is in the midst of an accelerating transformation, marked by the rise of cloud data warehouses and the realignment of the data value chain. Data-driven decision making is increasingly business-critical, and companies are quickly realizing that the status quo in business intelligence — an ungoverned, batch-oriented, and costly monolithic approach — is no longer worth the investment. DaaS, as a new model, ushers in a modern era of open, API-first, cloud-based, and real-time analytics.

“If you look at the transformation going on in the market right now, DaaS is the logical next step. DaaS will change the way analytics is done at a fundamental level,” said GoodData founder and CEO Roman Stanek. “Companies have been overspending and seeing little return for more than a decade. The time for experimentation with analytics is over and with the introduction of Data as a Service, and the rise of new platforms like the one we’re launching today, we can unlock an entire new era of analytics.”

"As the market leader in the technology-enabled assessment industry for more than three decades, Prometric has had a front row seat to the evolution of the data and analytics ecosystem. We share a unified vision with GoodData that cloud-native, Data as a Service is the natural next step for this industry,” said Prometric CPO Paul Forrester, a GoodData customer. “Partnering with forward-thinking companies like GoodData enables us to harness critical data insights that support growth and innovation for our clients and their constituents. We’re excited about GoodData’s vision and look forward to powering our scalable, real-time analytics services with GoodData.CN.”

As a first step in the introduction of the DaaS category, GoodData today launched its new core platform GoodData.CN, and the benefits include:

Modern, Developer-Friendly Framework : GoodData.CN allows users to deploy analytics based on the most modern framework available — including Docker, Kubernetes, etc. This developer-centric, API-first build delivers performance, UI flexibility, and efficiency benefits across the board.

: GoodData.CN allows users to deploy analytics based on the most modern framework available — including Docker, Kubernetes, etc. This developer-centric, API-first build delivers performance, UI flexibility, and efficiency benefits across the board. Deployment Flexibility : The ability to deploy with any cloud gives developers real options and eliminates the need to move or copy data. This reduces costs, improves efficiency, and enables real-time analytics by reducing latency.

: The ability to deploy with any cloud gives developers real options and eliminates the need to move or copy data. This reduces costs, improves efficiency, and enables real-time analytics by reducing latency. Compliance & Security: Allowing for on-premise options gives customers the freedom to choose deployment and implementation options that best support their business requirements with GoodData’s existing best-in-class security practices.



GoodData is first releasing a Community Edition to give all developers the opportunity to deploy, evaluate, and test the GoodData.CN platform at no cost. Community Edition is free for all non-production use and allows for unlimited data volume, unlimited number of users, and free community support via an all-in-one Docker image. From there, users can scale to the Freemium, Growth, and Enterprise offerings for increased customer support, production deployments, and customizable capabilities.

To learn more about GoodData.CN and get started today for free, visit us at www.gooddata.com/developers/cloud-native-community-edition/ .

About GoodData

At GoodData , we believe that traditional data tools are no longer enough. Our Data as a Service (DaaS) infrastructure is the future of analytics: real-time, open, secure, and scalable. GoodData’s leading cloud-native platform gives our customers the flexibility to build and scale any of their data use cases; from self-service and embeddable analytics, to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData's robust dashboards, custom insights, and unmatched governance options have helped over 140,000 of the world's top businesses deliver on their analytics goals. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others.