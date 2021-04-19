Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): earlier release of interim report for the first quarter of 2021

English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the interim report for the first quarter of 2021 will be released on Tuesday, April 20 at 07:00 am CEST, instead of April 29 as previously communicated.



Since the work to complete the report can be finalized earlier than planned, the Board has today decided to bring forward the release of the report.

