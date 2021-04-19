NeuVector Extends Kubernetes Security Risk Monitoring by Adding Multi-Cluster and Multi-Cloud Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector , the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced new multi-cluster and multi-cloud management capabilities that enable comprehensive and end-to-end security risk monitoring across all of an enterprise’s Kubernetes clusters.



Organizations operating multiple Kubernetes clusters or with deployments across multiple clouds can now easily monitor the critical security indicators of each cluster – and their cloud-native security risks enterprise-wide – from a single centralized master console. The NeuVector container security platform tracks key security metrics and calculates a Security Risk Score for each Kubernetes cluster, providing an at-a-glance summary of a cluster’s risk and vulnerability to security exploits. Each Security Risk Score also factors in the activity of any workloads running in the cluster. With these capabilities, enterprises can rapidly recognize and remediate any increased risk across any Kubernetes cluster in operation, and can quickly verify the strength and effectiveness of all security safeguards they have in place.

NeuVector’s new multi-cluster and multi-cloud monitoring capabilities enable enterprises to extend their tracking of critical Kubernetes cluster statistics, including the number of nodes, pods, containers, and workloads that are active. Containers deployed by the NeuVector security platform itself are also monitored, including tracking the CVE database version used to perform vulnerability scans. This ensures that all components are up-to-date and providing continually effective protection to container threats both known and unknown.

These new monitoring capabilities introduce additional security enhancements across two enterprise-critical areas. The security platform now scans all images for modules, and provides businesses with a vulnerability risk summary for each module and image. NeuVector also offers enhanced compliance reporting for each application, allowing enterprises to easily verify compliance with stringent regulatory standards such as PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST.

“Enterprises operating multiple Kubernetes clusters and even multiple clouds have enough complexity on their hands throughout the CI/CD pipeline,” said Glen Kosaka, VP Product Management, NeuVector. “NeuVector’s expanded monitoring capabilities bring welcome single-console simplicity to container security. Across clouds and across clusters, NeuVector delivers the end-to-end risk monitoring and risk reporting that enterprises need to ensure cloud native security.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0acef085-bb7f-4b41-a10f-769787056cbf