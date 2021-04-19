CareSource Adds Industry Expert to Executive Team

DAYTON, Ohio, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced Scott Markovich has been named Executive Vice President of Markets and Products for the organization. In this role, Markovich oversees all health plans to support member growth, provider strategies and health plan performance. He also leads the product strategy as it relates to managing individuals with complex needs.

“CareSource is on a path to becoming a national plan with a focus on complex care,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “Scott’s deep expertise in government programs will support growth in our current and future markets.”

Markovich joins with over 25 years of experience in government programs, managing health plans, developing provider networks, building specialty health plans and overseeing financial reporting. Markovich’s background includes leadership roles at Aetna and Magellan Healthcare where he was tasked with supporting integrated, complete care for specialty programs supporting long-term care and individuals with behavioral health issues. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Medicaid for CareCentrix he was a key leader as the company grew through a Medicaid and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) redesign.

Markovich will support market leaders to collaborate with state regulators and relevant community partners to support and further CareSource’s mission of serving 2 million members in five markets.

“My decision to come to CareSource was an easy one due to their reputation in government programs and growing support of complex care across their markets,” said Markovich. “CareSource is known as an innovator in the health care industry and innovation is exactly what is needed to support individuals with highly specialized care needs.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

