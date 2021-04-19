Stryten Manufacturing Partners With Canadian Energy To Exclusively Distribute Stryten-Manufactured Transportation Batteries in Canada

Alpharetta, Georgia and Calgary, AB, Canada, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Manufacturing and Canadian Energy have entered into an agreement where Canadian Energy will become Stryten’s exclusive customer of Stryten-manufactured transportation batteries in the Canadian marketplace. In the agreement, Canadian Energy will assume the sales and service responsibilities for all existing Stryten-Canada customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Canadian Energy for the benefit of our aftermarket customers in Canada,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Manufacturing. “Their superior customer service capabilities are a natural fit with our focus to design and manufacture high-quality, top-performing batteries.” Bill Nonnamaker, Stryten’s Vice President of Transportation Sales added, “Canadian Energy and Stryten share a common customer-centric culture and we are confident our customers will benefit from the increased support and faster delivery times that their extensive distribution network will provide.”

Canadian Energy utilizes 20 warehouse locations and more than 10,000 dealers to distribute products across all of Canada, from Prince Rupert, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“We are excited to add Stryten-manufactured transportation batteries to our existing portfolio of energy storage solutions and look forward to this relationship enhancing the value that we bring to all of our customers in Canada,” said Shawn Sauer, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Energy.

Stryten Manufacturing’s GNB Industrial Power division will continue to directly serve its motive power and stationary power customers in the Canadian region.

About Stryten Manufacturing

Stryten Manufacturing builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from warehouses and distribution centers to cars, trains and trucks. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we keep people on the move and essential supply chains running. Our stored energy solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that help companies make smart fleet design decisions. A technology leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing battery solutions for today’s most recognized brands in manufacturing, distribution and retail. Stryten partners with our customers to meet the growing demand for reliable energy storage capacity now and into the future. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About Canadian Energy

With sales, service and recycling ability from coast to coast to coast, Canadian Energy and Power Corp. is Canada’s premier 100% Canadian owned battery and related products distribution organization. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, Canadian Energy boasts a team of honest, humble and hungry people obsessed with providing customers the best stored & renewable energy solution for Transportation, Motive Power, Energy Storage and Stationary Infrastructure applications. With over 70 years of history, we remain excessively curious, passionately Canadian and relentlessly customer focused. Learn more at www.cdnrg.com.