Segway-Ninebot Kicks off Year of Sustainability Campaign with Earth Day

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, aims to solidify its commitment to sustainability by announcing the "Year of Sustainability" campaign. The launching pad will be Earth Day, taking place on April 22nd, 2021, with other green initiatives to follow throughout the rest of the year, by notably focusing on brand partnerships, influencer marketing, community events and cause marketing campaigns. ​

The Earth Day Campaign will feature several events that are not only designed to draw awareness, but to encourage all to do their part. Segway-Ninebot has partnered with several influencers, who will encourage their followers to find new ways to be sustainable in their daily lives, with the opportunity to win a prize. In addition, there will be a Social Media campaign, Flash Sale, a carbon footprint reduction tracker, and promotions on best selling products such as the Ninebot Gokart PRO, Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP, Ninebot KickScooter Air T15, Segway eMoped C80, and much more: PROMOTION LINK

Segway-Ninebot will also be celebrating the release of The Scooter Crossing Documentary, featuring Graham Pollard, who finished a 4,000 mile coast-to-coast journey on the Transamerica Trail, advocating the use of electric scooters instead of cars in August 2020. Pollard travelled 90 miles per day on the popular Ninebot KickScooter MAX, powered by Segway, with the goal of raising funds for Coronavirus relief in June 2020. A flash sale in celebration of the documentary release was held on store.segway.com on April 16, 2021. All 50 units with $350 off were sold out within 10 minutes. The documentary is available to watch on Electric Scooter Guide’s YouTube Channel LINK

The Year of Sustainability campaign will run from April 22nd 2021-April 22nd 2022; more details will be disclosed at the conclusion of the Earth Day celebration, which will run throughout the month of April.

#GreenWithSegway #YearofSustainability





For further information, please go to the press kit HERE

