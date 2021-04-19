Meridian Bioscience to Hold Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2021

CINCINNATI, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, will report second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results Friday, May 7, 2021.



Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial (866) 443-5802, or from outside the U.S., dial (513) 360-6924, and enter the audience pass code 9948805.

A replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering pass code 9948805.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com