MLS Grid continues expansion, goes live with Austin Board of REALTORS®

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid announced today the Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) and its MLS, the Austin/Central Texas Realty Information Service (ACTRIS) MLS will offer its data services through the Grid beginning April 19, 2021. This partnership comes as MLS Grid continues to blaze the trail in moving the industry forward to modernize real estate data delivery.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid, as it is the industry’s most cutting-edge way to transport data. This platform is built on trusted, open technology standards so any organization can use it to quickly and efficiently deliver or receive data.

“The Central Texas region is one of the fastest-growing and fastest-moving housing markets in the country, so it’s imperative that the brokerages and vendors serving our marketplace are connected to the most reliable and intuitive tools available,” said Stan Martin, chief operating officer for the Austin Board of REALTORS®. “ACTRIS strongly believes in data integrity and innovation to deliver an orderly marketplace, and MLS Grid will allow our MLS to efficiently provide data feeds with standardized modern technology.”

MLS Grid supports multiple listing services (MLSs) in their vital role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With nearly 600 MLSs nationwide, it can be a daunting task to roll up data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management and compliance.

“We’re pleased to offer an easy and efficient way for MLSs like ACTRIS to deliver data feeds from one centralized source,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “Forward-thinking MLS leaders founded MLS Grid to be an affordable, reliable way to outsource data services and compliance. It simplifies the process with one license agreement and alleviates key challenges MLSs face when delivering and monitoring data.”

The ACTRIS MLS serves 16,000 real estate professionals, providing the most complete, accurate, up-to-date property listing information for the 18-county Central Texas region. The Austin Board of REALTORS® has over 14,000 members, providing real estate professionals the knowledge, connections, and intelligence they need to succeed on their own terms since 1926.

MLS Grid works with more than 600 technology companies and supports over 15,000 websites in several MLS markets.

About MLS Grid

MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of leading multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data. Currently comprised of 12 major MLSs representing over 250,000 members and subscribers, the goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data being provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing participating MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. More information is at MLSGrid.com.

About the Austin Board of REALTORS®

The Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the needs of Central Texas REALTORS® and homebuyers, sellers, and renters for nearly a century. Through professional development, grassroots advocacy, and community, we give our 14,000+ members the power they need to ensure people have homes. Our multiple listing services (MLS) connects both agents and consumers with the most accurate and robust real estate marketplace in the region. For more information, contact the ABoR public relations team at abor@echristianpr.com. For the latest local housing market listings, visit AustinHomeSearch.com.