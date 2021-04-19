Pace-O-Matic continues to pave way for legal, regulated skill game market

DULUTH, Georgia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the creator of popular legal skill games, is paving the legal and regulatory path for the skill game industry that provides needed financial assistance for small businesses.

Pace-O-Matic’s skill games are regulated in Wyoming, Georgia, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Pace-O-Matic’s Pennsylvania Skill game has been adjudicated and ruled a legal game of predominant skill by a Court of Common Pleas. We have since brought an additional lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Commonwealth Court to cement the legal status of our game.

Our company has exhaustively studied the impact skill games have on the lottery, casinos and other gaming options in each market. For example, we have spent considerable resources exploring our impact on the Pennsylvania market. Pace-O-Matic has contracted with Dr. Peter Zaleski of Meadows Metrics to study this issue. Dr. Zaleski also serves as the head of economics at Villanova University.

Vice President of Public Relations Mike Barley remarked, “In Pennsylvania, an independent economic study has proven there is no impact on casino or lottery revenues from the play of legal skill games. Lottery and casino revenues continue to rise to record levels. However, unlike the out-of-state and international companies operating in the lottery or casino space, over 90% of the profits generated from our Pennsylvania Skill games stay in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Like in other markets, Pace-O-Matic has taken the lead in fighting for a regulated market in Pennsylvania. We have built tremendous support for legal skill games in the Pennsylvania legislature and remain confident we are on a path toward regulation in the Commonwealth.”

“Legal and regulated skill games have served as an important lifeline to bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, VFWs, American Legions and other small businesses. Without these games, many of these businesses and clubs would have closed their doors. It’s clear the skill game industry is an important part of the economy across the state.”

In various states, Pace-O-Matic’s skill games help bars, restaurants, fraternal and veterans organizations, convenience stores and truck stops.