RocketFuel to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech Conference

Rocketfuel’s one-click solution significantly reduces costs associated with card network fees, bank fees and chargeback costs, and improves merchant’s cash flow.



April 19, 2021 | RocketFuel Blockchain



San Francisco, California, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFu e l Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of one-click online payment solutions with Bitcoin and 50+ other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright virtual conference on Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech. You can join to the presentation on Tuesday, April 27, at 7 AM ET here: https ://journey.ct.events/view/2cab9138-c8c6-4883-a47d-4dbd8f012eaa . A webcast of the presentation will also be available on RocketFuel’s website at www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/press .

RocketFuel’s management along with CEO Peter Jensen will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Monday April 26 & Tuesday April 27 from 10.00 AM to 5:00 PM ET. To arrange a meeting, please register at https://hcwevents.com/crypto .

RocketFuel’s seamless one-click checkout solution allows customers to pay securely without the necessity of sharing any personal or sensitive data, such as credit card information and other banking details. Instead, RocketFuel’s blockchain powered technology allows customers to complete product purchases through a faster, economical and more convenient payments interface.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. is a global payment processing company offering online merchants next generation blockchain payments solutions that include efficient and intuitive acceptance of cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers, a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience, and significantly lower fees and associated costs.

RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while improving speed, security and ease of use. RocketFuel users are able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that were unavailable in present day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

Email: K.Kumar@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Phone: 424.256.8560

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz

B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

