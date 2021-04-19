CLUNE CONSTRUCTION PROMOTES 13 TO EXECUTIVE POSITIONS NATIONALLY

Chicago, Illinois, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clune Construction (Clune) is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of promoting from within by announcing the promotion of 13 talented professionals in all of its regions to Senior Vice President and officer-level positions.

“From day one, I have been amazed at the way each of these individuals have embraced their roles at Clune.” said Dave Hall, CEO of Clune Construction. “I am proud to see each of them continue to rise to become leaders within our company.”

Clune is proud of its culture of promoting from within. One-half of Clune’s Executive Board members started with the company as interns and the average tenure of a Managing Director is 17 years. Additionally, 20 percent of Clune’s employees have been with the company for more than 10 years.

Clune Promotions by Region:

Chicago :

Lisa De Lor (Vice President, Director of Human Resources): De Lor has 12 years of experience in Human Resources in the construction industry. During 2020, Clune benefited from De Lor’s leadership and quick action during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also leads Clune’s innovative benefits program. De Lor is a certified Professional in Human Resources by the Human Resource Certification Institute and a SHRM-CP by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University.

Denise Moy Duffy (Senior Vice President, Marketing): Duffy has 14 years of marketing experience in the CRE industry. She brings a unique and well-rounded perspective to Clune’s Marketing team. Duffy was named to Crain's Chicago Business' Notable Marketing Executives list in 2020, and is also a member of Chief, a private network focused on connecting and supporting women leaders. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, and a Bachelor of Arts in Asian Languages and Literature from the University of Iowa.

Elizabeth Jessen (Vice President, Senior Project Manager): With 13 years of construction experience, Jessen has established herself as an effective leader in the industry. She has proved herself to be an impactful team player at Clune, and has fostered strong relationships with many of Clune’s high-profile clients. Jessen has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Villanova University.

Will McGowan (Senior Vice President, Project Executive): McGowan has 24 years of construction industry experience, overseeing a diverse portfolio of high-end interior build outs for some of the Chicago area’s most respected companies. He has earned a reputation for adhering to a project’s schedule and budget, while maintaining strong client relationships. McGowan has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Building Construction Management from Purdue University.

Dan Nielson has been promoted to Vice President, Senior Project Manager. He began his career at Clune as an Intern, and now has 12 years of construction industry experience. During his tenure, he has completed more than 1.5 million square-feet of high-end interior build-outs. Nielson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Western Illinois University.

New York :

Edward McCann (Vice President, Team Leader): McCann has 20 years of experience in the construction industry. He started his career as a superintendent and later transitioned into project management. In his role at Clune, McCann has managed projects in some of New York’s most iconic buildings, including the recent renovation of 200 Park Avenue. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from City University of New York (CUNY).

Greg O’Neill (Vice President, Regional Comptroller, New York): In his role, O’Neill oversees financials for all New York projects. He has been in the construction industry in an accounting capacity for 10 years, and has been integral to the improvement of Clune’s systems and operating procedures. O’Neill is also well respected among the New York area’s subcontractor community. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Finance, and an MBA from Quinnipiac University.

Washington, DC :

Ronnie Clinton (Vice President, Field Team Leader): With 31 years of construction industry experience, Clinton is able to manage the most complex projects, while maintaining positive relationships with all of his clients. He has earned a reputation as a natural team leader, and a strong role model and mentor to the Superintendents he oversees. Clinton earned his Survey Technology Certificate from Cantonville Community College and he holds an Engineers Certificate from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Richard Crouch (Vice President, Field Team Leader): Crouch has 33 years of experience in the construction industry, and has been with Clune for 13 years. He brings a consistent, steady approach to his projects. Having successfully executed some of the most complicated construction projects in the Washington, DC area, Crouch is one Clune’s most requested Superintendents.

Paul Stupka (Senior Vice President, Team Leader): Stupka has 22 years of experience in the construction industry, starting out with Clune as an Intern. He has been instrumental in the growth of Clune’s Mission Critical department in the Mid-Atlantic region. Stupka now manages the area’s largest Mission Critical team. He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Marquette University, and holds a LEED AP certification.

West Region :

Denise DeSisto (Vice President, Project Executive, Los Angeles): DeSisto has 32 years of experience in the construction industry, and has a diverse portfolio of successful projects for high-profile clients. Throughout her career DeSisto has been recognized for her dedication for executing complex project on tight schedules while maintaining strong relationships with clients.

Errol Lolin (Vice President, Project Executive, San Francisco): With 15 years construction industry experience, Lolin has overall responsibility and accountability for his projects. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State University – Northridge and is LEED AP certified. Lolin is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE).

Nhan Nguyen (Senior Vice President, Project Executive, Los Angeles): Nguyen has 22 years of construction industry experience and a track record of leading successful projects for high-profile clients throughout Southern California. In addition, Nguyen is a key member of the West Region Operations and is a strong mentor to new and developing Clune employees.

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune’s mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

