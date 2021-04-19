NanoXplore’s Founder and CEO Wins Canada's 2021 Clean50 Award

MONTREAL, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX:NNXPF) announces that its Founder & CEO, Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, Ph.D., has been selected as one of the honourees of the 2021 Clean50 Awards (www.clean50.com).



Canada’s Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have advanced the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years.

“Soroush Nazarpour was chosen after rigourous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 900 well qualified nominees. Soroush and his team at NanoXplore are advancing sustainability through innovation in material development, reducing transportation emissions by making vehicles more lightweight and electric vehicle batteries more efficient, as well as extending the life of recycled plastics through the use of graphene,” noted Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.

“I am honoured to be recognized again after the 2020 Next Generation identification. I believe this is a testament to the work that we are all doing at NanoXplore and the future of sustainability through graphene,“ said Dr. Soroush Nazarpour.

Last week, NanoXplore and Martinrea International Inc. announced a new joint venture, VoltaXplore Inc., for the development and production of electric vehicle battery cells. Graphene increases the charging speed and capacity of batteries while improving safety by enabling them to work at lower temperatures.

About Delta Management Group / Canada’s Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada’s Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

