Altair Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s first quarter results and second quarter and full year 2021 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.



What: Altair’s First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 5262418, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 5262418, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)



About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

