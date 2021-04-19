NetAlly Announces Webcast on Conducting Site Network Security Audits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensuring network security is the highest priority task for network operations, but all too often network professionals are surprised to find what has been attached to “their” networks. On April 28, NetAlly (manufacturer of handheld network test and analysis tools) will host a webinar on the best practices for conducting effective site network security audits.



“According to Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigation report, misconfigurations are the fastest growing cause of data breaches,” says NetAlly CTO James Kahkoska. “Having precise visibility into proper VLAN segmentation, switch port and Wi-Fi access point provisioning, and validating firewall policies are among the key aspects of a site security practice.”

During the webcast, the company will also be announcing new network discovery capabilities for the EtherScope nXG and LinkRunner 10G network analysis tools and their Link-Live cloud service that can expose possible security risks in the network infrastructure.

Title: Network Security Site Auditing – Simplified!

Description: Do you know WHO and WHAT is WHERE on your network? Join NetAlly’s Chief Technology Officer James Kahkoska to learn the practices that are essential to gain visibility and control risk. Learn how network testing capabilities can be used to conduct site security audits as we discuss:

The benefit of a portable device for site security audits

Physical site checks

Ensuring proper access control and VLAN segmentation

Using Wi-Fi site surveys for security audits

Understand the identity of all the devices on the network

Visualizing network topology and changes over time

Event registration is available here.

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7625153135011102478