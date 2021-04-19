A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) said today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on A. H. Belo Corporation’s website at www.ahbelo.com/invest . An archive of the webcast will be available at www.ahbelo.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-226-8189 and enter the following access code when prompted: 5840199. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on April 27, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 3, 2021. The access code for the replay is 8305657.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com .

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869