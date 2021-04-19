Peapack-Gladstone Bank Turns 100 in 2021

Bedminster, New Jersey, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), and Peapack-Gladstone Bank will celebrate the Bank’s 100th Anniversary this year, with its official anniversary date on September 12, 2021.



Commemoration of this unique and special occurrence will take place throughout the year in various forms. The Bank has produced a special 100th Anniversary historical compilation that tells the story of “100 Years of Integrity & Trust.” This journey is featured on the Bank’s website at www.pgbank.com/100years and is a true glimpse into how the Bank was built, how it has evolved and how it has grown and succeeded over a century.

“For 100 years, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has put clients first. Our founders understood that, as has every president and CEO since,” said Doug Kennedy, president and chief executive officer. “Times may change, but values built on integrity and trust do not. I invite everyone to celebrate our centennial with us and enjoy a glimpse into our history. You will see that our core values haven’t changed throughout the years, that our foundation is strong and that our future success is built on the strength of our past.”

In celebration of its 100th anniversary and to honor Board Member, Dr. Susan Cole as she retires as President of Montclair State University in 2021, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has pledged a $100,000 gift to the “Susan A. Cole Presidential Scholars Endowment,” which offers scholarships to make possible the opportunity for a rigorous higher education to talented and ambitious students without respect to the circumstances of the family into which they were born. As part of its pledge, the Bank has also extended internship opportunities to Montclair State students interested in financial services.

“For us, celebrating 100 years in business is about so much more than fireworks and fanfare,” commented Kennedy. “It’s about giving back to the community, supporting the next generation, and showing how the past can connect the future and lead to tremendous success.”

Celebrating this milestone during a pandemic is challenging, but throughout 2021, the Bank will honor its past by continuing to pursue the mission its founders established so many years ago, of providing value-added banking solutions to its communities, steeped in integrity and trust, and with an appreciation for its founders, clients and employees, each of whom has helped to chart the course that has made this milestone possible.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Attachment