Rebirth Analytics Helps Macmillan Cancer Support Safeguard Over £20 Million of Vital Funding

LONDON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even charities need to protect their supply chains, of which potential risks can severely impact vital services delivered.



As one of the UK’s largest charities Macmillan Cancer Support provides advice and support for people living with cancer, raising millions each year to deliver these services. With 98% of Macmillan’s income coming from donations, it is vital that every penny raised is safeguarded. Though Macmillan conducts thorough checks on every supplier, they needed visibility into future months to determine how each company is predicted to perform, and a way to quickly and effectively provide due diligence across their key suppliers.

Rebirth Analytics’ tools delivers clear insights into potential risks

By identifying a key supplier that was potentially moving into financial difficulties, Rebirth Analytics helped Macmillan move quickly and work with the supplier to address all potential issues and ensure no further threat to the services.

“Pre-COVID, Rebirth Analytics helped Macmillan maintain what is usually a figure in excess of £20 Million of vital funding. It is this funding that allows Macmillan to fulfil its sole purpose - support people living with cancer,” said Dave Sharp, Head of Procurement and Category Management at Macmillan Cancer Support. “Moving forward Rebirth Analytics will be part of the way Macmillan ensures the efforts of our supporters are maximised.”

To learn more about how Rebirth Analytics can help safeguard your supply chain, visit www.rebirthanalytics.com.

About Macmillan Cancer Support

At Macmillan, we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are our worries. We will move mountains to help you live life as fully as you can.

And we don’t stop there. We’re going all out to find ever better ways to help people with cancer, helping to bring forward the day when everyone gets life-transforming support from day one.

About Rebirth Analytics

Founded in 2018, Rebirth Analytics provides evidence-based protection and visibility into an organization’s supply chain risks. We do this by aggregating data across six different risk categories and deploying the results to decision-makers almost instantly. Our integrated platform incorporates proprietary AI, enterprise-to-supplier specific views and externally validated data to provide users clarity on where risk may lie. Through our partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, and ESRI we deliver a single solution package that benefits a wide variety of sectors including manufacturing, retail, finance, insurance, hospitality, nonprofits and more. With customers throughout the world, Rebirth Analytics is a private company with offices in the U.S. and UK. Visit rebirthanalytics.com for more information or follow us at LinkedIn or Twitter.

