Atos strengthens its cybersecurity offering thanks to the acquisition of German cryptography specialist cryptovision

Paris, France and Munich, Germany – April 20, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire cv cryptovision GmbH , a leader in state-of-the-art cryptographic products and solutions for securing digital identities. This acquisition will strengthen Atos’ cybersecurity product lines and boost the company’s business in the public sector and defense market in Europe.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, cryptovision designs, develops and implements cryptography software, security solutions and hardware products. Its unique solutions are made in Germany, certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and accredited by the NATO. The company has a proven track-record of successfully addressing organizations’ digital security challenges, in particular those in the public and defense sectors, as well as other sectors with highly demanding regulations and security standards.

The combination of the two companies will enable numerous synergies in their go-to-market approach. Atos will benefit from cryptovision’s strong network of resellers and global technology partnerships in the e-ID markets. cryptovision will benefit from Atos’ trusted relationship with European government customers and the Group’s ability to deliver end-to-end integrated solutions on national and international scale.

“We are delighted to welcome cryptovision to the Atos family and to work together to develop even more effective security solutions that meet growing cybersecurity and privacy needs. cryptovision products complete the existing Atos cybersecurity products portfolio so we will be able to address new projects and customers, both in the German market and internationally. This strategic move further expands Atos' strategy to strengthen its cybersecurity presence, capabilities and portfolio worldwide.” says Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Head of Big Data & Security at Atos.

“With the now agreed affiliation with Atos, cryptovision benefits in many ways – in particular through the global presence and comprehensive cyber security expertise of an international group. At the same time, cryptovision will be able to expand its technological depth of value creation for its customers,” says Markus Hoffmeister, Founder and CEO of cryptovision.

The transaction is expected to close by end of Q3 2021 and is subject to the approval of the local governance and regulatory bodies of both parties.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

About cryptovision

cv cryptovision GmbH is one of the leading specialists for modern, user-friendly cryptography and secure electronic identities. With its solutions, over 250 million people world-wide and a multitude of institutions in the digital world protect themselves against hacker attacks, manipulation, misuse of identities and espionage. cryptovision addresses various industries such as public administration, health, auto-motive, finance & insurance, energy or IT. Its customers include countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Ecuador, institutions such as the German Armed Forces, the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the city of New York and companies such as E.ON, VW and Allianz.

