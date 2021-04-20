Enlight Research coverage on Ignitis Group

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group) informs that Enlight Research, investment research company providing research to both retail and institutional investors, added Ignitis Group to its coverage list and published the initiation report. The report includes insights on the parent company’s results, market environment, detailed estimates and valuation. In addition to the initiation report, Enlight Research aims to issue quarterly updates. All of them will be freely available at Enlight Research (link) and Ignitis Group (link) websites.



Commission based research reports provide high-quality investment research, maintaining objectivity and professional view. Being available for all market participants, it enables market awareness and transparency especially for the benefit of retail investors.

Disclaimer :

Commission based Enlight Research report has been prepared for information only and should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell the parent company’s shares. The responsibility related to investment decisions lies with the investors.

For additional information please contact:

Communication

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt