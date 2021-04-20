Construction contract (Tiskreoja housing estate second phase)

English Estonian

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Tiskreoja OÜ, an Invego Group company for the design and construction of the second phase of Tiskreoja housing estate at the western outskirts of Tallinn. During this phase, 15 terraced houses with 77 apartments together with the servicing infrastructure will be built.

The value of the contract is 10.6 million euros plus value added tax. The first five houses will be completed in February 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.