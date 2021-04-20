Proactive news headlines including Queensland Pacific Metals, Moho Resources, Kazia Therapeutics and Perseus Mining

Sydney, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has upscaled its share purchase plan (SPP), which closed early on April 14, to $ 5 million following an overwhelming response from its shareholders. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd's (ASX:MOH) is encouraged by results from maiden RC drilling at Crossroads gold prospect of the Burracoppin Project in the WA wheatbelt that show extensive gold mineralisation. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (FRA:NV9) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement as well as a master services agreement with Evotec SE (FRA:EVT) – a leading European drug discovery and development company. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) (TSE:PRU) (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) (FRA:P4Q) is on track to meet its target of producing 500,000 ounces of gold per annum, following a strong March quarter in which its second Cote d’Ivoire mine began commercial production. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has been granted ministerial consent for the transfer of 100% of the Barracuda Platinum-Palladium-Nickel-Copper Project near Mt Magnet in Western Australia to the company. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) is progressing towards a pre-feasibility study and near-term production at the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in Western Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received high-grade infill and extensional drilling results at the Peyes Farm Gold Project, part of the Teal gold camp northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, confirming what the company believes to be ‘excellent’ width and grade continuity. Click here

About Proactive ﻿



With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com