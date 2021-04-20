InterDigital Renews License Agreement with Sharp

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its patent holding subsidiaries have renewed their multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty bearing patent license agreement with Sharp Corporation. The agreement, which was set to expire in 2021, will continue to cover Sharp’s sale of its 3G and 4G mobile products. Sharp has been a continuous licensee of InterDigital since 1998, spanning multiple generations of cellular technology.



“Our agreement with Sharp shows that negotiation between responsible licensors and licensees can lead to long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that enable a company to take advantage of standards-based technology while respecting the value of the research that underpins our industry,” said Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600® index.

