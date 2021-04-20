BYD CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrified) Layout and Strategy Report 2020

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BYD CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrified) Layout and Strategy Research Report, 2020" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on BYD's CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrified): Absence of software and operating system.

As we all know, BYD excels in hardware.



BYD started with rechargeable batteries and forayed into automotive sector in 2003. It established a joint venture brand 'DENZA' with Daimler in 2010, and accessed to the rail transit field in 2016. BYD has four business segments to date, including automotive, mobile phone components & assembly, rechargeable batteries & photovoltaic, and Skyshuttle.



What efforts have BYD made in CASE?



Electrification: with technical knowhow about core components

BYD boasts a full-fledged industry chain concerning vertical integration of core new energy vehicle components such as power batteries and electric drive systems. It ranks second in the Chinese power battery market by share, and released in March 2020 the next-generation power battery - 'Blade Battery". Besides, it takes the second place in the Chinese IGBT market by share as the only Chinese automaker with a complete IGBT industry chain. Its IGBT4.0 has been up to the international mainstream technology level.



BYD's latest e-Platform is divided into 5 standard modules:

Three-in-one drive system - a three-in-one module comprised of drive motor, electric control and decelerator;

Three-in-one high-voltage system - a three-in-one module encompassing high-voltage charging and distribution system on-board charger (OBC), DC-DC converter, and power distribution box (PDU);

A low-voltage all-in-one PCB integrating various body controllers;

A large intelligent rotating screen with 'DiLink' system;

A power battery module.

Absence of software and operating system

BYD remains the champion by new energy vehicle sales in China for many years, selling 247,800 NEVs in 2018, a bit above Tesla's and ranking first worldwide. However, Tesla's electric vehicle sales posted 366,000 units in 2019, compared with BYD's 229,500 units, indicating a widening gap between them. From product strategies of theirs it can be seen that Tesla are turning from high-priced models to the low-priced ones, while BYD are developing vehicle models from low prices to high prices.



Entering 2020 when Volkswagen AG is frustrated in its reform in vehicle software and E/E architecture, most insiders become increasingly aware of Tesla's strong power in software and architecture, the idea of software-defined cars are deeply rooted in people's minds and traditional big auto brands are stepping up investments into software.



SAIC established a software branch -Z.ONE Software Company at the outset of 2020 and plans to enlarge its software team to 2,200 talents till 2023. In April 2020, Great Wall Motor set up a tier-first division "digitalization center" involving intelligent driving, smart cockpit, digital marketing platform, data middle platform, user operation platform, etc.



Like Tesla, BYD upholds the independent development of core components and system, and they differ in that Tesla is adept at both software and hardware and BYD is expert only in hardware, and that Tesla accomplished vehicle OTA long ago while BYD didn't achieve vehicle OTA until 2020 (OTA success in the model Han).



Tesla has lavished tens of billions of dollars for building revolutionary E/E architecture, operating system, AutoPilot, and FSD chip for a decade. Is there any opportunity for BYD to start from scratch and address software inadequacies? It is really a hard nut to crack.



Fortunately, BYD is aided by Huawei Technologies since they are in the same city, Shenzhen.



BYD has collaborated with Huawei for a long time, particularly in 2019 when the United States posed sanctions on Huawei and Flextronics ceased its services for Huawei, BYD as the second largest mobile phone foundry service provider in the world took the place of Flextronics and is going all out to secure OEM production of Huawei mobile phones.



In 2020, BYD's latest Han model get access to Huawei HiCar system and is packed with Huawei's automotive 5G communication module and new-generation NFC key.



In future, BYD and Huawei are probable to have vertical cooperation in operating system, computing chip, E/E architecture, sensors, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 BYD

1.1 Profile

1.1 Revenue

1.1 R&D Architecture

1.1 Equity Structure

1.1 Introduction of International Talents

1.1 Production Base

1.1 Passenger Car Models

1.2 Sales Volume

1.3 CASE Patent Analysis: Trend of Filings and Technical Structure

1.3 CASE Patent Analysis: Trends of Filings by Technology and Geographical Distribution

1.3 CASE Patent Analysis: Key Team and Trend of Filings

1.3 CASE Patent Analysis: Innovation Word Cloud and Sunburst Chart

1.3 CASE Patent Analysis: Patent Map

1.4 Summary of BYD Layout in CASE



2 Intelligence of BYD

2.1 ADAS: Development Course

2.1 ADAS: System Installations and Installation Rate

2.1 ADAS: Functional Illustration (I)

2.1 ADAS: Functional Illustration (II)

2.1 ADAS: BYD DiPilot Intelligent Driver Assistance System

2.2 Highly Automated Driving (L3-L5): Strategies

2.3 Self-driving Tests of BYD

2.4 D++ Open Platform

2.5 Autonomous Driving Partners of BYD

2.6 BYD's Developments in Autonomous Driving, 2019-2020



3 Connectivity of BYD

3.1 Development History of BYD Intelligent Telematics System

3.2 BYD Intelligent Telematics System Installations and Installation Rate

3.3 Introduction to DiLink System

3.4 Functional Iteration of DiLink System

3.5 Functional Details of DiLink System

3.6 Sample of Vehicle Model with DiLink System: Song pro

3.7 Sample of Vehicle Model with DiLink System: Han

3.8 Main Partners of BYD Intelligent Telematics System



4 Electrification of BYD

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market: Efforts in New Energy Vehicle

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market: Overall Sales and Sales by Vehicle Model

4.2 EV Development Plan

4.2 EV Development Plan: Hybrid System (PHEV)

4.2 EV Development Plan: Battery Electric Platform -- ePlatform

4.3 Layout in New Energy Industry Chain: Overview

4.3 Layout in New Energy Industry Chain: Power Battery

4.3 Layout in New Energy Industry Chain: IGBT

4.4 Partners in Electrification

4.5 Electrified Business Developments (2019-2020)



5 Sharing of BYD

5.1 Efforts in Shared Mobility

5.2 Operation



