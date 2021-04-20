New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Database & DBaaS Market Research Report by Component, by Database Type, by Deployment Model, by Service, by Organization Size, by Vertical - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064432/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market is expected to grow from USD 12,672.56 Million in 2020 to USD 29,983.57 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market is expected to grow from EUR 11,111.54 Million in 2020 to EUR 26,290.16 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market is expected to grow from GBP 9,878.19 Million in 2020 to GBP 23,372.01 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market is expected to grow from JPY 1,352,484.11 Million in 2020 to JPY 3,200,006.70 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market is expected to grow from AUD 18,402.25 Million in 2020 to AUD 43,540.13 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Cloud Database & DBaaS to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Component, the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Services and Solution.



Based on Database Type, the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Database Type: Market Drivers, Not Only Structured Query Language, and Structured Query Language.



Based on Deployment Model, the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud.



Based on Service , the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Managed Services, Professional Services, and Services: Market Drivers. The Professional Services further studied across Consulting, Implementation, and Support and Maintenance.



Based on Organization Size , the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.



Based on Vertical, the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Telecom and IT.



Based on Geography, the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market including Amazon Web Services, Inc., CenturyLink Inc., DataStax Inc., DataStax Inc., EnterpriseDB Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mariadb Corp AB, MemSQL, Microsoft Corporation, Mongodb Inc, Neo4j Inc, Neo4j Inc, Oracle Corporation, Percona LLC, Rackspace US, Inc., RDX Technologies Corp, Redis Labs Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Teradata Corporation, TigerGraph, Inc., and UpCloud Ltd.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cloud Database & DBaaS Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market?

