Global Desalination Technologies Market Report 2021-2027: Desalination Technologies to Reach US$24.6 Billion Amid Concerns Over Sustainability, Waste Brine Disposal & Carbon Emissions

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desalination Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fresh Water Scarcity Triggers a Desperate Search for Alternatives. Desalination Technologies to Reach US$24.6 Billion Amid Concerns Over Sustainability, Waste Brine Disposal & Carbon Emissions.

The global market for Desalination Technologies is projected to reach US$24.6 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 9.8%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Several factors over the decades have played a role in aggravating the shortage of water supply, which continuous to gain frightening proportions.

These factors include globalization, rapid economic development, industrialization, urbanization, pollution, water contamination, continued subsidization and promotion of unsustainable agricultural methods including inefficient irrigation methods, growing popularity of water-guzzling bio-fuel farming, water abuse in industrial and manufacturing sectors, short-sighted water policies, poor water conservation (lack of water harvesting and water retention strategies), growing population, and climate change in the form of higher than normal environmental temperatures and the ensuing evaporation of surface and ground water.

Groundwater withdrawals for industrial and agricultural use has been spiraling in sync with the rapid expansion of the manufacturing, energy industries and increase in acreage of arable land in response to food security concerns to feed a massively growing population. Ground water contamination is hitting a peak in developing countries, where over 70% of industrial waste is discharged untreated into water in addition to dumping over 90% of wastewater into water bodies without adequate treatment.

Key factors contributing to water pollution include increasing effluent discharge by industries in developing and developed countries alike, dumping of untreated or partially treated sewage residential homes and commercial businesses into water bodies, fertilizers and pesticides from farming and other discharges from farmlands, washing of sediments from construction sites into water bodies, among others.

In developing countries over 85% of wastewater is left untreated and is dumped into the water bodies such as lakes, rivers and coastal areas, thus jeopardizing food security, public health, and access to fresh potable drinking water. Industrial waste comprising of cadmium, arsenic, and bromides are hazardous to human health, and contamination of water with these toxins poses serious health issues.

Furthermore, with the increasing use of fertilizers for boosting agricultural productivity, nitrate contamination of ground water and rivers is increasing. The level of Nitrate contamination projected to increase it by over 15% globally especially in India and Africa over the next 3 decades. Aging and decaying water infrastructures and transport pipelines especially in developed countries are resulting in increased water losses.

Several regions including the United States are witnessing rapid depletion of water tables, and draining of high plains water. In the United States, water density in Lake Mead near Las Vegas declined by over 6 trillion gallons. The country on average uses 150 trillion gallons of fresh water a year while over 50% of rivers and lakes are being rendered unusable and unfit for human use as a result of pollution and contamination.

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured):

Abengoa SA

ACCIONA SA

Aqualyng AS

Danfoss A/S

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

FISIA ITALIMPIANTI S.p.A

H2O Innovation

Hyflux Limited

IDE Technologies Ltd.

John Holland

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Suez SA

Degremont

Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies SA

Sidem

Xylem, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Desalination: Technology Primer

Thermal Desalination

Membrane Desalination Technology

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies

The Middle East: The Largest Region for Desalination

Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology

The Business Case for Water Desalination

Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand

Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes

Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology

Wave Powered Desalination Systems

Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater

Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination

ACCIONA Develops New Technologies for Desalination

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery

Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process

Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes

Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy

Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination

Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination

Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power

Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area

Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination

Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market

Engineering Challenges

Environmental Concerns

Threat to Aquatic Life

Increased Salinity Levels

Increased Water Temperature

Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water

Green House Emissions

Water Contamination

Heavy Metal Contamination

Other Challenges Impeding Growth

Macro Growth Drivers

Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth

Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 168

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jaresw