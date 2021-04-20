Global $50+ Billion Peptide Therapeutics Market to 2027: Lucrative Market Opportunities with the Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology, Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis, and Hybrid Technology), and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Generic Segment to Grow at Faster Pace during Forecast Period



Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027 from US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptides deter the market growth.



On the basis of type, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into innovative and generic. The innovative segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the generic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of research collaborations amongst market players are estimated to offer favorable environment for growth of generic segment.



Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.



Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC are among the leading companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market.

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Investments on Peptide Therapeutics

Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases

Market Restraints

Operational Limitations of Peptides

Market Opportunities

Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs

Future Trends

Emphasis on Automatic Peptide Synthesis

Impact Analysis

The report segments peptide therapeutics market as follows:



By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Mucosal

Oral

Pulmonary

Others

By Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory Disorder

Pain

Dermatology

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SCAM

